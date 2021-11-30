A Fergus Falls resident reached out to law enforcement prior to Thanksgiving, stating that they were being harassed by someone who had tried to scam them. The resident stated they were in the process of purchasing an item over the computer with someone named “Chandan Bharti.” Soon thereafter, the resident realized it was a scam and had the order cancelled. The caller mentioned they did not think they were out of any money at this time, but “Chandan” was making threats and telling the resident that police would be called to arrest them. The police did not arrest the Fergus Falls resident.
Minor crash near downtown Fergus Falls
A vehicle traveling westbound on Summit Avenue in Fergus Falls was struck from behind after stopping to turn onto Mill Street at 3:30 p.m. on Nov 23. The vehicle that rear-ended the aforementioned vehicle did not see it had stopped to turn, resulting in the crash. No injuries were reported on the scene, both parties had their seat belts worn and the second vehicle was towed by Beyers.
Possible gas thief
It has been reported that someone who uses an underground parking garage in downtown Fergus Falls has mentioned to law enforcement that there seems to be someone taking gas out of their tank while the vehicle is parked. The person has been suspicious since they noticed they are not getting as great of gas mileage recently.
Theft at Walmart
At approximately 11:24 a.m. on Friday a theft was reported at the Walmart in Fergus Falls. An unidentified male left the building without paying for a “Pocket Juice” portable charger that is valued at $29.88. The male then left in a dark blue Ford minivan. The van had a full rear bike rack, a ladder strapped to the top and also had paper dealer plates.
Stolen generator
A generator has been reported stolen from a rural-Vergas address, where the owner of the property is having contractors doing work on the house. The owner of the property has noticed items out of place in the past, as they have dealt with trespassers while they are away. This time the owner noticed a generator that is owned by a roofing company was gone. At this time there are no suspects.
