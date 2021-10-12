Large fire in Douglas County
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Monday at approximately 8:29 p.m. of a possible house fire on 10th Avenue Southwest in Douglas County, just north of Lobster Lake. When deputies and the Garfield Fire Department initially responded, there were visible flames on one side of the house. The house was dark and the door was locked. A short time later the flames were extinguished, but not before extensive damage was done to the house and its contents. The fire appears to have started in the kitchen area of the house.
The sheriff’s office said the exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The property owner was contacted and they stated they had left the property around 12 p.m. and verified that no one would have been in the home at the time of the fire. In addition to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Garfield and Alexandria fire departments, along with the Minnesota State Patrol responded to the blaze.
Motorist crashes vehicle and flees scene
Fergus Falls police received a call from a passing motorist about a motorist crashing their vehicle and fleeing the scene on Saturday at approximately 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Friberg Avenue and Somerset Road. An officer who responded to the scene found a significant amount of blood. A Becker County K-9 unit was deployed and the track led in the direction of a nearby residence. Police said when an officer approached the residence that no one answered the door after several attempts of contact. A cellphone that was found at the scene is being held at the police department.
Report of aggressive delivery driver
Fergus Falls police took a call from a resident on Connell Drive on Monday at approximately 2:20 p.m. regarding an earlier incident with a package delivery driver. The resident told an officer that a younger male drove their delivery truck through their yard, and then came back and did it again. The second time around the resident said the driver started yelling and swearing and called them vulgar names. When an officer spoke with the resident they informed them that they attempted to tell the driver that they could not drive around a locked gate on their property. They said the driver then became aggressive. In a follow-up, the officer reached out to the route manager of the company for the Fergus Falls area and they were notified about the incident, and they told the officer that they would look into who the route driver was, and if warranted would issue disciplinary actions toward the driver.
Cellphone taken off pickup
A resident on the 400 block of West Fir Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police on Monday at approximately 3:28 p.m. that they had set their phone on the side of their pickup and then went up to their apartment, and came back about 20 minutes later and the phone was gone. The cellphone was valued at $200.
Wallet stolen from apartment
An apartment resident on the 100 block of South Mill Street contacted Fergus Falls police on Friday regarding a Primp brand wallet that was stolen from their apartment while they were hospitalized. The victim stated that the wallet contained approximately $1,500 to $1,800 as well as their personal identification. When an officer spoke with the person, they learned that their apartment had been broken into approximately four to five weeks prior and that someone they knew had been bragging about committing the crime on social media. The officer attempted to reach out to the suspected thief but stated that there was no answer and their voicemail was full. The officer stated in the call that they would be following up with additional attempts to contact them.
Tools stolen from vehicle
Fergus Falls police are investigating the theft of tools that were stolen from a vehicle on the 800 block of Laurel Avenue over the weekend. The person stated that about $1,250 in tools and a Rockford capacitor valued at $500 were stolen from the vehicle between Saturday at 11 p.m. and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. A front window on the vehicle was also reportedly smashed and destroyed. That was valued at approximately $250.
