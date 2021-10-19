A resident on the 1000 block of Springen Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Monday at approximately 3:30 a.m. wanting to make a report about a city owned street sweeper. The person stated that they know DOT policy of how and when the “expensive machines” are to be used. The person also stated to dispatch that the only time they are to be used was bright and sunny days, and that they also believed that the street sweepers were being utilized for personal use. The dispatcher explained to the resident that the city owns the equipment and can use the street sweepers however they see fit. Police say the resident was unsatisfied with the explanation and intended to follow-up with City Hall.
Person in bathrobe causes concern
A resident on the 500 block of Peck Street contacted Fergus Falls police regarding a black van that was parked in their lot for a week and a half. On Monday, the resident reported that they saw a male in a bathrobe get out of it. The resident stated that they did not believe they lived there and were concerned because of children that lived in the area. When investigating the situation an officer observed the van in the lot, and advised the resident to speak to their landlord. Later, a second complaint was received from the on-site manager of another vehicle who was meeting the male, and that the person had exited the vehicle half-clothed. Police made contact with two people who were advised of the complaint and told to leave.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone