Vehicle vandalism reported on Cavour Avenue
A resident on the 1100 block of Green Acres Way contacted Fergus Falls Police on Tuesday, October 19th at 3:40 p.m. reporting a vehicle belonging to a family member that was vandalized while parked on Cavour Avenue. Police said that sometime between 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday that the driver side window of the Ford Expedition was broken. There are currently no suspects or witnesses that have come forward in the case.
Rear window broken in parking lot mishap
A driver backed into a dumpster late last Tuesday morning, shattering the rear window of their vehicle and sending shards of glass into the parking lot. Glass continued to fall out of the vehicle as it drove to Walgreens while the issue was being addressed.
Passing semi damaged by pheasant hunter
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office reported that a semi-truck westbound on County Highway 26 received damage on the morning of October 19th after a pheasant hunter pulled up and shot a bird while the semi was passing by. Three chips off the windshield were reported while the driver did not sustain any injuries. All parties had left the scene.
Minor crash at intersection of Lincoln and Western
A two vehicle accident was reported on Thursday, October 21st at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Western Avenue at approximately 5:56 p.m. A westbound vehicle on Lincoln failed to stop at the red light and collided with a southbound van on Western. There were no injuries reported and all occupants were wearing seat belts.
Fergus Falls residents report scams
Multiple residents in Fergus Falls reported scams from Thursday, October 21st through Monday, October 25th. One mentioned that they were scammed out of money after clicking on an email to win an iPad and giving out their debit card information. The resident was working with their bank for a possible refund. Another stated they got a call with the Walgreens Pharmacy number, but upon calling Walgreens, the company was unaware of calling the resident. Yet another received an unsolicited voicemail reportedly from Amazon, allowing the caller to gain access to their computer before removing the program that was downloaded. Next, a resident was swindled out of $200 by giving someone they didn’t know an iTunes gift card through Facebook messenger. Lastly, a local reported they were a victim of the Microsoft scam and lost $2,500 dollars.
Single car crash leaves man in hospital
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single motor vehicle accident in East Otter Tail County early Saturday, October 23rd. The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, failed to negotiate a curve, resulting in a visit to the ditch and striking a grove of pine trees. The driver was transported to Perham Health by Perham Area EMS and later to Sanford in Fargo via helicopter for non life threatening injuries. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. The sheriff’s office was assisted by Ottertail Fire/Rescue.
Hit and run over the weekend in Bluffton
A man was charged with a DWI after striking a parked car, running over a mailbox and fleeing the scene early Sunday morning in the City of Bluffton. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded and apprehended the suspect, no injuries were reported but both vehicles did sustain serious damage.
Driver avoids head on crash, flips boat trailer
A driver towing a boat north of Pelican Rapids on County Highway 31, swerved to avoid a collision with an unmarked grey F-150 that had crossed over the centerline around a curve, and ended up losing control of the trailer, causing it to flip. The incident was reported around 4:50pm on Saturday, October 24th. The driver stated they barely went into the ditch but the trailer/boat hit a driveway approach. Damage was not reported.