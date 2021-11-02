A tractor that was harvesting in rural Henning caught fire at 3:19 p.m. on Oct. 26, resulting in a total loss. The International Harvester had corn catch fire in the combine, and despite efforts to extinguish the fire (with a fire extinguisher), it was unable to be saved. No one was injured in the incident and total losses are valued at approximately $16,000.
Car crash with deer
A driver stuck a deer and totaled their car near Oakwood Supper Club & Golf Course shortly before 8 p.m. on Oct. 27. Both airbags deployed upon the collision and the vehicle became inoperable. The driver did not sustain any injuries and was able to move the vehicle to the shoulder. Insurance was notified and the vehicle was towed the next day.
Questionable activity leads to minors being cited
Two juveniles were caught whooping it up at the Vining Lutheran Church in Vining just after 1 a.m. on Friday. Law enforcement responded to a complaint and found the two. They then observed the smell of alcoholic beverages. After a search of their vehicle, alcohol and also drug paraphernalia were found. Both were cited for minor consumption and one also for drug paraphernalia.
U-turn in Burger King drive-thru goes south
For reasons unknown, a driver attempted to make a U-turn in the Burger King drive-thru (in Fergus Falls) Halloween evening, resulting in damage to the right-front quarter panel of the car as well as the drive-thru sign. There was no report on the extent of the damage to the car or sign. The incident was reported by another party and the driver was reminded to report incidents when they happen.
Vehicle stolen, owner lost set of keys
A vehicle has been reported stolen near Rush Lake in eastern Otter Tail County. The owner of the vehicle believes it was taken overnight this past weekend (Oct. 30-31). It was stated that the keys to the vehicle were in the possession of the owner, however, they had lost a set of keys to the vehicle some time ago. The owner filed a vehicle theft report.
Vehicle T-bones semi
A driver of a truck T-boned a loaded trailer being hauled near Carlisle right before 8 p.m. on Oct. 27. There was significant damage reported on the truck but just minor damage to the trailer of the semi, as the semi was able to drive away. The driver of the truck was transported to the hospital via EMS for nonlife-threatening injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone