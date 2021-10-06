A motorist contacted Fergus Falls police on Monday about a two-vehicle crash on the 800 block of West Lincoln Avenue at approximately 5:14 p.m. Police said that a driver pulled out from Third Street onto Lincoln Avenue and collided into another vehicle traveling eastbound. Over $1,000 of damage was estimated between the two vehicles. Police said a report would be filed in the crash.
Biker hit by tractor unfounded
A person who contacted Fergus Falls police on Monday reported that someone had run into them with a tractor but would not give police any details about the incident. When an officer spoke with the person piloting the tractor he stated that the person was riding on their bike through a construction zone after being advised not to. The tractor operator reported that the biker ran into their tractor with the bike and fell over. Police determined that there was no evidence to substantiate the biker’s claim.
Wrong-way driver yelled at
Fergus Falls police received a report on Friday from someone about a person who was reportedly yelling at the caller for driving the wrong way in a one way. When an officer contacted the caller they admitted to driving the wrong direction in the alley near the intersection of North Union Avenue and West Lincoln Avenue. They reported a person in a hardhat yelled at them and told them to wait for law enforcement. When an officer canvassed the area the person was gone. The caller was warned for driving in the wrong direction.
