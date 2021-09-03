Man arrested for disorderly
conduct and assault
Fergus Falls police arrested a man on multiple charges on Wednesday following the report of traffic cones knocked and garbage cans knocked over and bricks being thrown. The initial call came into dispatch at approximately 1:44 a.m. Fergus Falls police officers were dispatched to a grocery store located on the 300 block of West Lincoln Avenue for the disruption. Officers arrived on the scene and were advised by the store that the suspect was last seen walking toward another store on the same block. According to court records, officers canvassed the area and observed traffic cones in the roadway, near the intersection of Cavour and Union avenues, as well as bricks laying around the location of a restaurant in a strip mall area nearby.
Court records say that at approximately 2:39 a.m. officers observed a male known to them as Christopher James Prince, 21, walking southbound on Court Street. Officers observed Prince throw a roll of toilet paper in the air and continue walking southbound, crossing Lincoln Avenue, where they say he proceeded to knock over construction cones that were placed on the sidewalk. Prince was also observed yelling expletives, appeared unsteady on his feet and may have been intoxicated.
When an officer exited his vehicle Prince began yelling and swearing at them and threw his Minnesota ID card on the ground. When officers ran his ID, they learned he was on probation for felony burglary and theft through the Minnesota Department of Corrections and was prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances as a condition of his probation. Prince was issued a citation for public nuisance and littering. Police then say Prince tore up the ticket and threw it on the ground.
Officers advised Prince to go home before he kicked a traffic cone on the sidewalk and left northbound on Court Street, turning east on Lincoln Avenue. A few seconds later Prince returned to the intersection of Court Street and Lincoln Avenue and stood in the middle of the intersection swearing and making obscene gestures toward the police. Prince then proceeded to walk southbound on Court Street, where he picked up a sandbag that was holding down a construction sign and threw it on the sidewalk while walking past the same cones he previously disturbed, and knocked over and threw more into the sidewalk. Officers again advised the man to go home but he refused and then allegedly began walking westbound in an alleyway, toward Lincoln Avenue, knocking over garbage cans in the alleyway. Police then told Prince he was under arrest.
After multiple attempts police were eventually able to handcuff Prince but he had to be carried by officers to a squad vehicle. While the squad vehicle was pulling away Prince allegedly began spitting and kicking at officers while they attempted to seat him in their vehicle. After Prince was seated in the rear of the vehicle he continued to scratch at an officer's arms and spit at him. He then refused to get out of the squad vehicle when it arrived at the Otter Tail County Jail, and wrapped his hands around the seat belt while telling officers they would never get him out of the vehicle. Officers say Prince attempted to bite one of their hands and jail staff had to carry Prince to his jail cell, which he later attempted to flood.
Prince was charged with public nuisance, obstructing the legal process with force, two counts of fourth-degree assault, and disorderly conduct. Prince made his first court appearance on Thursday.
City staff requests
police assistance
Fergus Falls police were requested on Wednesday to assist in dealing with the owner of a property who was interfering with court-ordered asbestos abatement and demolition of a residence. It was reported by city staff that the property owner had been interfering with workers. The property owner was not present upon law enforcement’s arrival. Workers were told to call dispatch if the property owner returned and was causing problems.
Attempted catalytic converter theft at Rush Lake access
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the attempted theft of a catalytic converter from the western shore of Rush Lake on Tuesday. The call to dispatch was received at approximately 9:15 a.m. and reported that the vehicle was in Detroit Lakes at a repair shop, fixing in excess of $2,000 damage. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was parked at the Rush Lake access off of Highway 78 from 6:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and at some point, the catalytic converter was cut into about three-quarters of the way through. The victim told a deputy that no other vehicles were in the lot while they were present. They did tell the deputy that a person who identified themself as a retired police officer was fishing near the access but did not witness anything. The victim also stated that a county watercraft inspector was at the access. The deputy advised the victim they would make contact with the watercraft inspector as a possible witness.
Bailer fire reported
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance to the Underwood Fire Department for a bailer fire on the 33000 block of 295th Street on the south side of Jewett Lake. The sheriff’s office said a person was bailing someone else’s section when the bailer caught fire, starting a grass fire. The bailer was a complete loss.
Truckstop parking lot mishap
A semi driver parked at a truck stop near Rothsay contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday at approximately 10:36 p.m. reporting that while they were parked another semi struck theirs knocking a loaf of railroad ties off of the trailer. There was possible damage to the trailer exceeding $1,000.
Dovetail trailer stolen from property
A resident on 170th Avenue, north of Fergus Falls reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office on Wednesday that they had discovered their 18 foot Abu Dovetail trailer had been stolen from their property sometime between Monday and Wednesday. The trailer is missing a fender on the passenger side. The sheriff’s office said the trailer is valued at approximately $3,500. There are no suspects at this time.
Resident with CO2 rifle reported
A resident on the 1100 block of Lake Street contacted Fergus Falls police on Tuesday at approximately 12:41 p.m. reporting they had been talking to a neighbor on their street, and following that conversation their neighbor was allegedly pacing around in their yard with a rifle.
When an officer responded to the scene, the resident who reported the incident stated that the neighbor had a rifle out in their front yard. The officer learned that the rifle was never pointed at the resident and no threats were made. Police state that the rifle turned out to be a CO2 pellet gun and the neighbor had just transported it from their house to a garage. The officer determined that nothing criminal in nature had occurred.
Routed traffic irks business owner
A business owner on East Fir Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Tuesday at approximately 8:57 a.m. reporting that construction was sending traffic through their property, and also reported that traffic was moving too fast. The business owner told dispatch as well that they had talked with the construction company last week and had requested that they adjust their traffic route, which they still had not. An officer advised the person to call the police if the traffic issues continued after they had reached out to representatives of the company again.
Seniors mistook for drug dealers
A Fergus Falls resident observed several people loitering near concrete chunks by the intersection of 230th Avenue and 230th Street a few miles east of Fergus Falls on Aug. 27 at approximately 9:10 p.m. The resident suspected drugs were involved and said that it was an ongoing issue. An investigating deputy found the group to be seniors hanging out. The deputy visited with the seniors for a period of time and noted there was no criminal activity. The group was advised of the complaint and left.
