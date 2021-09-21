Computer scams reported
Fergus Falls police took at least two calls on Wednesday reporting competing computer scams.
In the first, reported at approximately 3:44 p.m. a resident on Northern Avenue told police that they believed that their computer had been hacked. The resident was advised to take their computer to an expert to check for viruses and other issues. It was learned that a scammer attempted to scam the resident using a gift card scam but they did not give out any personal information and they had not lost any money.
In the second reported incident, at approximately 5:55 p.m. a person on West Hillside Avenue reported that they had sent a check to a scammer online but did cancel it shortly afterwards. Police said advice was given on the best course of action to take in regards to a banking information scam. Police also stated that because the person cancelled the transaction there was no monetary loss.
Black garbage bag found
A resident near the intersection of Somerset and Water Plant Road contacted Fergus Falls police on Wednesday to report a black garbage bag on the side of the road with a possible deer carcass in it. The call was forwarded to the city’s maintenance department.
Possible disabled vehicle reported
A motorist on Highway 210 called Fergus Falls police on Wednesday at approximately 8:12 p.m. to report a vehicle with its flashers on by the side of the road with heavy front end damage about 1 12 miles east of Fergus Falls.
Later, at approximately 8:14 p.m., a similar call was made to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy patrolled the area, they indicated that it teh vehicle was no longer present.
No intruder found
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Perham apartment resident’s call at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday reporting that they thought they heard someone on their balcony on the second floor. When a deputy arrived, there was no activity observed in the area. The deputy then tried to call the resident when they would not grant access from a secure entry point. The resident stated to the deputy that they didn't want them coming up to their apartment if there was no one on the balcony.
Homeowner reports break-ins
A homeowner on the 100 block of East Adolphus Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Thursday reporting someone that had tried to break into their residence twice. The homeowner observed an unknown male in their yard about three weeks prior to their call. Police say no damage or entry was made to the home. However, an officer advised the homeowner to call law enforcement right away if it happened again.
Lumber stolen from construction site
Fergus Falls police are investigating the theft of lumber from a construction site on the 1200 block of South Mill Street that was reported on Thursday at approximately 12:23 p.m. The person making the report said that there were around 50-60 missing 2X4s, valued at around $250. It was stated the materials were taken from the job site overnight. Police canvassed the neighborhood. There are no suspects in the case.
Neighbors fed up with loud music and noise
A person contacted Fergus Falls police on Thursday at approximately 12:41 p.m. about ongoing loud music and noise on the 400 block of North Broadway that allegedly occurs day and night. The caller also said that all the neighbors surrounding the property are getting fed up with it. It was reported that at least one other neighbor had called police to make a formal complaint as well. The caller stated to an officer that an individual will sit in their white vehicle with music so loud that they can hear it thumping inside their homes. The caller stated that they would call in again when the music was playing and told the officer that they would also try to get a license plate number off of the vehicle.
Person reportedly being harassed by scammer
A person who was being harassed by an online scammer called Fergus Falls Police on Thursday for assistance. They stated that they were getting text messages from another individual who they had previously sent provocative photos of themselves to, who were now demanding money. The scammer told the person that the photos would be posted online if they didn't pay up. An officer advised the person that it was a common scam. The person had also never met the scammer and did not know their true identity.
Vehicle abandoned at gas pump
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a Perham gas and convenience store on Fort Thunder Road on Thursday reporting a vehicle that was abandoned at one of their gas pumps. A deputy learned that the person may have had key fob issues and had also attempted to jump start the vehicle a couple times. The person had told staff that they would be back to retrieve the vehicle; however, by the time of the call to law enforcement, the vehicle had not been picked up and the business asked the deputy what their options were as far as towing it. The registered owner’s phone numbers were provided and the business was advised to tow the vehicle they needed to. The deputy attempted to make contact with the vehicle’s owner, but they were unable to do so.
Motorist issued citation for driving in wrong direction
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office issued a citation on Tuesday to a motorist who was observed driving eastbound in a westbound lane near the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and Minnesota Street, about three miles southeast of Perham. The driver was advised to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license since Minnesota would now be their primary state of residence.
OTC Deputy helps resident with racoon
An Underwood resident contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday about a racoon in their garage. After learning that there was no city animal control in Underwood, it was reported that the Minnesota DNR told the resident that a conservation officer could not deal with it. The resident was looking for assistance as nobody seemed willing to help them. The sheriff’s deputy subsequently helped the homeowner get the racoon out of their garage without incident.
Person causing issues at downtown business
Fergus Falls police were contacted by a downtown business owner Sunday about a person who had been loitering behind their business for three days, taking vegetables out of a container garden behind the business. It was reported that the same person tried walking out of the business without paying for their drinks. The business owner also indicated that some witnesses told them that the person had been using drugs and hanging out in an alley between some buildings. Police made contact with the person and they stated that they were living with their mother, but were having a hard time staying there. Police said resources were provided to the person. They were also advised on the concerns of criminal activity.
Fraudulent checking account activity reported
A resident on the east side of the city reported fraudulent activity with their checking account to Fergus Falls Police on Friday. The resident stated to an officer that someone had written several checks to various companies for services. Police said all were part of a scam. It is unknown at this time if the suspect was someone the resident knew or was familiar with.
Large unattended bonfire
Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a large bonfire that was reported by a resident on the 500 block of West Vasa Avenue on Sunday at approximately 10:30 p.m. The resident reported that the fire was left unattended and embers were blowing around. Police gave the person who started the fire a verbal warning for burning chairs and advised of city ordinances. Police say the person put the fire out.
Multiple storage units burglarized
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report on Sunday of multiple storage sheds burglarized on County Highway 31. The sheriff’s office said that a total of 10 units were broken into and tools, electronics and sporting equipment were stolen. Extra patrol was requested while the burglary is being investigated. At the time, there was no estimated value of all items stolen.
