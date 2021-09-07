Woodchuck not acting normal
Staff at Lake Region Healthcare contacted Fergus Falls police on Wednesday at approximately 10:08 p.m. reporting a woodchuck in the parking lot near the front doors. A responding officer assisted Lake Region Healthcare staff in removing the woodchuck that was said to not be acting normal. The case was forwarded to animal control for pickup. Unfortunately, the woodchuck did not survive.
Construction company
requests extra patrol
A local construction firm working on a project in the downtown area contacted Fergus Falls police on Tuesday requesting extra patrol, especially in the evenings on Court Street. They informed police that they would be blocking off the street completely from the bridge to the alley, and had also barricaded the area off with orange fencing. The representative of the company stated that they had noticed in the evenings people were walking and riding their bikes through the area.
Catalytic converter stolen off vehicle
A complainant who returned to their residence on 485th Avenue near Henning after fishing noticed their catalytic converter had been cut off their vehicle contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday at approximately 3:16 p.m. The person contacted their insurance provider but had to have their vehicle towed. The owner did not have an estimate yet for the value of the part.
OTC appraiser bit by dog
An appraiser with Otter Tail County who was on the job on Tuesday reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that they were bitten by a dog. The appraiser said they were at a property on 590th Avenue when they got out of their vehicle and some dogs came up to them. One of the dogs, a Shih Tzu, bit the appraiser on their left leg breaking the skin. Upon investigation, a deputy learned that the dog was not vaccinated. An animal bite report was forwarded to the county.
Downed power lines cause
tree fire near Frazee
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office along with the Frazee Fire Department and Lake Region Electric responded to a report of power lines down that caused a tree fire Monday at approximately 7:26 a.m. No other information was available about the incident.
Wrong-way truck driver cited
A truck driver going in the wrong direction was stopped by a deputy with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday at approximately 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of State Highway 78 and U.S. Highway 10. The driver was issued a citation for driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
Horse found in ditch south
of New York Mills
A passing motorist spotted a dark-brown horse in a ditch on the north side of the intersection of County Highway 54 and County Highway 67, south of New York Mills on Monday at approximately 11:22 a.m. A deputy with the sheriff’s office discovered that the horse belonged to an Amish family and it was returned to a nearby barn.
Arrangements made for
stranded motorist
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office helped make arrangements for someone stuck at the Henning Municipal Airport on Wednesday at approximately 11:48 a.m. The person said their truck was dead at the airport and they needed a jumpstart or a ride into town, their handbook said to contact the Henning Police Department.
Scam attempt
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on Wednesday by a complainant reporting a scam attempt and looking for advice. The complaint by the person stated that they had sent a video to someone and that now the video was being used to blackmail them. The scammer apparently added the victim on Facebook and they chatted through the app HangOut. The scammer then requested money and threatened to post the video online that the victim had sent them. A deputy advised the person to block and report the scammer. The deputy also stated that it appeared to be a fake account. The money requested was to be sent to a charity in Africa. The victim did not lose any money in the scam attempt.
Caller claims to represent
power company
A local property manager contacted Fergus Falls police on Thursday reporting a male who called them claiming to represent a power company in Fergus Falls, or possibly an official from Otter Tail County. The caller inquired about a “Jarvis” being sued. The unknown male then apparently became vulgar and threatening. The property manager wanted it documented that they had called and also had asked several other odd and personal questions. When the property manager declined to answer the questions, the male became upset. Eventually, they hung up on the caller. Police say the property manager did not give any info to the male.
Pawn shop sees influx of fake jewelry
The owner of a local pawn shop contacted Fergus Falls police on Thursday reporting that they had seen a few people coming in who requested to have jewelry appraised and learned that they had purchased it from a possible scammer. The manager of the pawn shop told an officer that people had been in his store at least three times in the past week and he had observed that the jewelry was clearly fake and that all involved revealed they had purchased the jewelry from a man in a white suburban near a car wash on West Lincoln Avenue. The manager told the officer he decided to report the incidents so other people wouldn’t get scammed. Police say they have gotten no other complaints at this time.
Man claiming to be with
FBI causes concern
A resident on Hillcrest Court contacted Fergus Falls police on Thursday reporting an older male described to be in their 80s, driving a black car, and stating he was with the FBI investigating the next-door neighbors. An officer who responded to the call said the resident described an individual who was at the police department earlier and that their records department was familiar with the person conducting the investigation. The resident stated that the individual was investigating someone about a job which was accurate from a contact the individual had with the police department.
Verbal warning for
impersonating an officer
A motorist called Fergus Falls police after an incident on Thursday that involved another vehicle activating amber lights while speeding past them. An officer located the driver of the vehicle, and they admitted to activating the lights so the vehicle in front of them would move over. An officer gave them a verbal warning for the misuse of the amber lights and attempting to impersonate an officer.
Vehicle on airport runway reported
An officer with Fergus Falls police on patrol at the Fergus Falls Municipal Airport observed a vehicle arrive near the fuel tanks on Thursday at approximately 11:45 p.m. The officer then noticed that it pulled onto one of the runways. Police say the officer made contact with the driver who stated they were an employee and had to unlock the fuel tanks.
Vehicle damage reported after deer strike
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a collision involving a deer near the intersection of 250th Street and County Highway 83 on Thursday at approximately 5:37 p.m. The sheriff’s office reported that there was significant damage to the vehicle, but there were no injuries. No tow was initiated, and the driver of the vehicle stated they were going to try and limp the vehicle home.
