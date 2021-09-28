Missing firearm possibly at library
A staff member of the Fergus Falls Public Library contacted Fergus Falls police on Friday at approximately 2:37 p.m. reporting a person who told them that they had lost a firearm possibly inside the library. An officer searched the library but didn’t find the weapon.
In a follow-up call by the gun owner to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, they told dispatch that they lost their .38 Special at some point on Friday, while they were away from home, with their ankle holster apparently falling off at some point while running errands. The caller did not notice it missing until their drive back home. The sheriff’s office stated that the owner rechecked their house and vehicle but didn’t find the gun. The caller didn’t know the make or serial number, but described the gun as a metal frame, five-cylinder snub-nose .38 caliber with a white plastic grip. It also contained four full-metal-jacket bullets and one birdshot round.
Bicycle stolen
from yard
A resident came into the lobby of the Fergus Falls Police Department to report someone had stolen their bike from their lawn. A responding officer learned upon investigation that a family member had witnessed a person wearing a trench coat steal her blue mountain bicycle with black tires and black handle bars from the yard. The resident did not know the brand or have a serial number, but the bicycle was valued at approximately $98.
Woman struck by UTV at racetrack
Fergus Falls police and rescue personnel responded to the I-94 Sure Step Speedway on Sept. 7 at approximately 8:22 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a Polaris Ranger UTV on the roadway on the pit entrance road. The pedestrian was conscious and alert, but bleeding from the mouth. The pedestrian was apparently walking westbound a couple feet on the roadway on the pit entrance road, while the driver of the UTV was travelling eastbound driving a Polaris Ranger. The driver didn't see the person walking and struck them, causing the person to have right leg and knee pain. The pedestrian also had a chipped and missing front-right tooth. An investigating officer determined that the stretch of roadway had poor lighting on the pit entrance road, as well, the lights that were on in the distance were causing a glare, along with the dirt in the air from the racetrack, to the windshields of drvers travelling east. The owner of the Polaris Ranger was called and notified. The pedestrian was transported to Lake Region Healthcare by Ringdahls Ambulance for further treatment.
Man crashes into work vehicle
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has said a vehicle was located resting vertically against a large work truck near the intersection of County Highway 14 and County Highway 67, just a few miles southwest of New York Mills on Thursday at approximately 4:18 a.m. An investigation revealed that the vehicle had been driven by Presten Newborg, 19, of New York Mills. Newborg sustained nonlife-threatening injuries. He was provided with a ride to Sanford Health in Perham to be evaluated after the incident. The sheriff’s office also stated that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, and an investigation into a charge for driving while impaired is ongoing.
Rear-end crash reported
Fergus Falls police responded to a two-vehicle rear-end crash on State Highway 210 on Wednesday at approximately 8:33 a.m. A motorist driving a white moving truck, rear ended another motorist driving a maroon Buick. Police said both vehicles were in the westbound lane of State highway 210 near Pebble Lake Road. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and sustained no injuries, but the crash did temporarily block traffic on the roadway.
Man arrested following foot chase
A Fergus Falls man was arrested on Wednesday by Fergus Falls police after a brief foot chase near 245th Street off of Highway 111, on multiple warrants, and was also issued a citation for fleeing on foot. The initial time of the call was approximately 10:09 a.m. Saxon Michael Ender, 22, of Fergus Falls was initially stopped for speeding, and was allegedly going 67 mph in a 55 mph zone. Enders was taken into custody and transported to the Otter Tail County Jail, and made a court appearance on Thursday.
Youths allegedly vandalize sign
A caller to the Fergus Falls Police Department reported that five youths had vandalized a sign on Sept. 20 on North Union Avenue and the person making the report had captured video footage of the incident that occurred on the property. No estimate of the damage was reported.
White box truck prompts call to police
A resident on the 300 block of Mt. Faith Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police on Wednesday that a white box truck had been parked with its flashers on for at least three days without moving at the time of the report. The resident stated the flashers were getting dim, and requested that an officer check on the vehicle, or assist in locating the owner to move it. As an officer arrived on scene, they observed the owners of the vehicle working on it at approximately 2:47 p.m. and stated that they would get it moved on Wednesday, as the vehicle had broken down on Sunday.
In a later call at 2:20 a.m., another officer located the box truck parked partially in the driving lane. Police said the day shift would be following up again with the owners later on Thursday.
Fatal Douglas County crash
A fatality was reported over the weekend in a Douglas County single-vehicle crash.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Friday at approximately 1:26 p.m. of a single-vehicle rollover on County Road 6 near Mums Road south of Urbank.
It was determined that the driver was deceased upon arrival by law enforcement at the scene. Leaf Valley Fire Department extricated the driver from the vehicle.
From preliminary investigation it was determined that Dennis Wayne Hovde, 39, of Glenwood was driving a commercial vehicle traveling northbound that left the roadway and entered the east ditch and rolled over.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. In addition to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, and Leaf Valley First Responders assisted at the scene.
Intoxicated parties attempt break-in at ambulance garage
Fergus Falls police received a report on Saturday at approximately 1:03 a.m. of people trying to break into the southeast corner of the Ringdahl Ambulance garage on the 200 block of Junius Avenue. When an officer responded to the scene they observed three intoxicated individuals at one of the entrances to the building. Staff indicated to the officer that the three attempted to make entry, but were unsuccessful. One of the individuals was uncooperative when their ID was requested, but eventually was identified, and police said the three were sent on their way.
Male trespassed from downtown business
A downtown business owner contacted Fergus Falls police on Friday reporting that a male had been hanging around in the area of their business and had been involved in a verbal argument with a family member of the owner. An officer located the male and he was given a verbal trespass order from the business, and was also informed that he could use the free WiFi offered at the library if he needed to. Police said the business owner was working on a formal no-trespass letter to be served later.
Garbage can struck
A resident on the west side of the city contacted Fergus Falls police on Friday at approximately 3:17 p.m. reporting that while they were pulling their vehicle over to the curb, they had hit a trash can that was up against the curb. Police said that damage was done to a passenger-side mirror, however, there was no damage to the trash can. The estimate of damage was under $1,000.
Two injured in crash involving parked vehicle
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a collision with a parked car on Friday at approximately 4:44 p.m.
According to court records, deputies were dispatched to the area of Main Street and Gilman Street in New York Mills on a report of a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival deputies observed multiple damaged vehicles with EMS attending to two vehicle occupants. The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle was identified as Mason Charles Perala, 24, of New York Mills. Perala admitted to consuming alcohol stating he “had plenty” and admitted to taking shots of straight rum. He stated he was driving the vehicle and remembered hitting another vehicle before striking the curb. He estimated he was going between 30-40 mph. A deputy who spoke with Perala’s passenger, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, stated that they were in the passenger seat while Perala drove the vehicle at a high rate of speed down residential streets. Perala allegedly had the vehicle “floored” showing how fast it could go when he struck the back end of another vehicle.
Perala was arrested and transported to the Otter Tail County Jail and was charged with criminal vehicular operation with bodily harm under the influence of alcohol, a gross misdemeanor. Perala made his first appearance in Otter Tail County District Court on Monday.
Male with gun walking to Melby
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a report on Friday at approximately 6:52 a.m. regarding a person walking in the rain who had a shirt tied around their stomach and was walking to Melby. When a responding deputy located them, the deputy learned the walker was in possession of a loaded .22 caliber revolver. They did not have a carry permit, and when identified, the person’s criminal history showed a prohibition of weapons from a previous conviction. The deputy collected the firearm, and gave the walker a ride to their relative’s home in Melby. The sheriff’s office said that a long-form complaint would be submitted, pending additional follow-up to determine if the disqualification was still effective.
Two Kayaks stolen
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two 10-foot Pelican brand kayaks, one red and white, and the other lime green and white from the 27000 block of Timber Hills Road along the southeast shore of Round Lake. The kayaks are valued at $250 each. The owner of the kayaks was unsure when the theft occurred, but estimated that it happened in the last couple of weeks.
Aggressive dog reported
A resident on 460th Avenue, northwest of Henning contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Friday reporting ongoing issues with a neighbor’s dog that was in their yard, and growled at family members and was aggressive. A deputy spoke with the owner of the animal about their dog roaming around, and told them that if it happened again they would be issued a citation for public nuisance.
Dropsite reported unfounded
A person who was on the lakes bicycle trail called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Friday reporting that they had found a possible drug dropsite with a gold colored pill container that was zip-tied to a road sign. When a deputy responded they located the item and determined that it did not appear to be related to any drug or criminal activities. The deputy said it appeared to be for geocaching or other outdoor recreation. The box contained a small ledger with dates and names on the inside of the container.
