Bicycle crash results in injuries
Fergus Falls police responded to the scene of a bicycle crash on Friday on the 1800 block of East Fir Avenue on a bike path near Hoot Lake at approximately 4:28 p.m. Police say the bicyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet when they crashed. The bicyclist was transported to Lake Region Healthcare by Ringdahl Ambulance for evaluation.
Driver damages city property
Fergus Falls police took a report at approximately 11:22 on Saturday from a driver on the 800 block of East Cavour Avenue about a hit-and-run involving their vehicle while parked on the street.
In a later call to police, there was a report of a car part in a westbound lane of a city street at approximately 12:40 p.m. An officer responding to the scene determined that a vehicle had struck its driver’s side mirror on a street sign and ran over a fire hydrant at the intersection of East Summit Avenue and North Whitford Street. The hit-and-run vehicle was identified as being tan, possibly a truck or SUV and is missing its driver’s side mirror and has damage to the bottom of the front bumper. The suspected driver was later identified and police said they would be charged for leaving the scene of a crash.
Suspect arrested for disorderly conduct
A staff member at Lake Region Healthcare contacted Fergus Falls police on Monday at approximately 5:32 p.m. reporting that there was a person acting aggressively in the ambulance garage. When an officer responded, the suspect was transported to the Otter Tail County Jail without further incident. Police say they were issued a citation for disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process at the jail.
Harassing male reported at store
Fergus Falls police received a report from a shopper at a store located on the 3300 block of State Highway 210 on Monday about a male driving a motorized cart harassing them. They said the male was telling them how much he liked to have sex. Police located the male and informed him that he should not be talking to strangers about private matters. The man acknowledged that he understood what law enforcement was telling him and he left the building.
Apartment garage broken into
Fergus Falls police are investigating an apartment garage that reportedly had its door damaged as it was broken into on the 300 block of Western Avenue. Police say the garage was accessed through an interior service door, and pry marks were left on the knob faceplate. The victime estimated that it had occurred between 7 p.m. on Monday and 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say nothing was stolen from the garage.
Resident sent fake property
assessment letter
A resident on Oakwood View reported receiving a letter asking if they wanted to obtain a copy of their property assessment file for a deed that was transferred earlier this year. The resident had already reached out to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office before calling Fergus Falls police on Tuesday. The resident said that is when they realized it was a scam, and they were advised by the recorder’s office not to send any money.
Neighbor undressing in garage reported
A resident contacted Fergus Falls police on Saturday to report that a neighbor was reportedly undressing in their garage, and stated to an officer that they were upset with their neighbor’s wardrobe and actions. The caller also told law enforcement that they were mainly upset that their neighbor does not close their shades. An officer who spoke to the reporting caller learned that they were also unwilling to close their shades. The resident did not want police to talk to the neighbor at that time and wanted the incident documented.
Bag found in Kirkbride Park
An anonymous caller contacted Fergus Falls police on Wednesday about finding a bag with a bow tied around it on the west side of Kirkbride Park. The caller told police they were concerned it was drug paraphernalia. An officer located the bag and determined it contained herbal ingredients or incense. Police disposed of the materials.
Motorist strikes parked vehicle
Fergus Falls police responded to the scene of a collision on Wednesday at approximately 7:55 a.m. involving a parked vehicle on the 600 block of Seventh Avenue. Police say the motorist was driving eastbound on Seventh Avenue and bent over to pick up their ID from the floorboard and in the process struck the parked car. Police said a report would be generated.
Rancid meat dumped illegally
A nearby resident contacted Fergus Falls police on Wednesday at approximately 5 p.m. about a large black bag that was “filled with something putrid.” Upon investigation, an officer was told by the resident that on Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. an approximately 40-year-old female in a white truck pushed a garbage can out of a truck into the ditch. The bag was apparently filled with rancid meat. Police said the location of the drop was on the north side of Somerset Road, just prior to Water Plant Road.
Camper vandalism reported
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call from someone on Wednesday who stated that their vehicle had been keyed. An investigating deputy found that the camper van had been parked all summer. The owner of the camper noticed that somebody keyed “MOVE<3” into the door and hood of the camper van. The deputy attempted contact with nearby camper owners at the time..
Craigslist scam reported
A resident on State Highway 78, on the east side of Otter Tail Lake contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office reporting they had received a check in the mail for twice the amount of their asking price for an item they had listed on Craigslist. A deputy learned that the resident had not lost any money, nor had they given out any personal information in the scam. The resident was advised to destroy the check and notify Craigslist of the scam.
Counterfeit bill reported at grocery store
A grocery store in Ottertail reported receiving a counterfeit $10 bill over the holiday weekend to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy collected the fake money, and was told by store staff the bill was taken on Sept. 3 between 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Staff was going to check surveillance video to see if they could identify the person passing the bill, and approximately when it was passed.
Fifty cattle on roadway
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a motorist about 50 cattle that had broken through a fence and were on a roadway. The call states that a report of the incident was received on Wednesday at approximately 4:56 p.m. and the call was passed to a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol. It is unknown at this time how long it took to round up the herd of cattle or the roadway where it occurred.
Business owner requests extra
patrol after encounter
A business owner on the outskirts of Battle Lake reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday reporting a phone conversation they had with someone who was interested in an item they were selling. A deputy who responded to the call learned that the business owner spoke with a male and female on the phone who were going to come to their store to look at an item. The business owner said they waited for the two to show up but they never did. Then later the business owner contacted the couple but an argument followed which left the caller worried the couple might go to their store to retaliate. The deputy checked the area around the property and stated that the building was secure, but would continue patrolling the area as a precaution.
Emergency bridge game
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on Tuesday with a request from someone to do a routine welfare check on a person they had not heard from in the previous few days. The person making the request stated that they had even gone to the residence, but the person would not come to their door. When a sheriff’s deputy made contact with the person they stated that they left their house with a friend for an “emergency bridge game,” and that they were back home and all was well.
Racoon problems
A property owner on 360th Street, southwest of Richville, contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday regarding a rabid raccoon in their yard that was tipping over, and foaming at the mouth. A responding deputy assisted in dispatching the sick racoon, and advised the property owner on proper disposal methods. The deputy also noted that this was the second sick animal call on their property in a week.
Registered hemp field trespassed
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took an anonymous report on Tuesday regarding approximately 20 acres of suspected marijuana growing in an open field in the middle of a wooded area with a greenhouse. The anonymous person had also collected some of the plants and wanted to have them tested. A deputy subsequently discovered that the crop in question was actually a registered hemp field. The deputy told the person not to trespass again and remove things that didn’t belong to them. It was also relayed that the USDA was in charge of the permit for the field and that their rules and regulations applied.
Shotgun found in log
A person reported finding a shotgun on Monday near the intersection of 505th Avenue and Leaf River Road. The person told a deputy with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that they had found the shotgun in a log between Middle and East Leaf lakes at about 10:30 a.m. on Monday and brought the gun to the Otter Tail County Operations Center in Ottertail. The gun was to be entered as found, and an online ATF race was scheduled to be completed.
Intoxicated juvenile found
hiding in swamp
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a property owner on Highway 59 on Tuesday at approximately 3:47 a.m. reporting a juvenile who had come to their back door saying they needed help and that they were bleeding. When multiple deputies responded, they located the juvenile hiding in a swamp to the north of the residence the caller had reported. The sheriff’s office said the juvenile was intoxicated and had superficial scratches on their arms and back, but deputies were unable to get an actual recollection of events. The sheriff’s office said attempts were made to contact friends of the juvenile with no success. The juvenile was transported to a Detroit Lakes hospital for an evaluation. The sheriff’s office said no damage was done to either property, and the property owners said they would notify them if something was located.
Pilot reports laser incident
at FF Municipal Airport
A pilot taking off from the Fergus Falls Municipal Airport on Thursday reported to Fergus Falls police at approximately 10:23 p.m. that another airplane with an unknown tail number was lasered during take off. Police say officers were tied up with another incident at the time of the call, but did follow up with one of the pilots of the aircraft, who reported to them that the lasers had come from somewhere in town. In a subsequent search throughout town, officers did not locate anyone shining lasers into the sky.
Business manager flags down police
The manager of a car wash business on the 1200 block of North Union Avenue flagged down a passing squad car from the Fergus Falls Police Department on Friday at approximately 4 a.m. reporting that people had been going through the self-service vacuums that the business offers, looking for change and other items. There was currently no damage to the machines, but the manager requested extra patrol from the police.
Police attempt to locate vehicle
Fergus Falls police attempted to locate a vehicle on Thursday after it was reported that a motorist driving eastbound on State Highway 210, had run a red light, according to a call that came in to dispatch. The person also said they wanted to make sure the person was OK, because they had run the red light near a large discount store on the 3300 block of State Highway 210, and had also swerved into the other driver’s lane on West Lincoln Avenue. Police were unable to locate the driver, and also tried to reach out to the registered owner of the vehicle, but could not locate a current phone number.
Suspected hit-and-run in
laundromat parking lot
Fergus Falls police took a report on Thursday of a person driving a gray Dodge Grand Caravan who backed into a small gray car, possibly a Mazda which then drove away. Police were unable to identify the vehicle that was struck at that time. The laundry owner was going to check their video surveillance cameras for the license plate of the vehicle.
OTC Sheriff's Office
investigating check theft
A resident on County Road 138 about 5 ½ miles northeast of Parkers Prairie called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday to report that their checking account was compromised. The person’s bank had advised them to file a theft report. A deputy who spoke with the resident learned that two checks were used from their account. One was $2,100, and the other was $1,700. The bank has refunded the money back to the resident. The deputy was going to follow up with the banks that were involved during business hours on Friday.
Vehicle for sale reported stolen
Someone with a family member who was selling an older black SUV reported it missing to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday from the location where it had been parked. The caller told a deputy the vehicle went missing between Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle was driven out of a lot on County Highway 41. The sheriff’s office said all keys were accounted for. The vehicle contained tools, as well as clothing.
Motorcycle scam on Craigslist
A Battle Lake couple who realized they had become entangled in a Craigslist scam while trying to sell a motorcycle contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday over a questionable form of payment. A responding deputy learned that the couple was contacted by an individual going by the name “Clark Conuty” on Criagslist, and they agreed to a price for the bike. However, the couple soon received a money order for twice the agreed amount and were advised by “Clark Conuty” that they were supposed to give the extra amount to the shipper. By that point the couple had figured out it was a scam, and also confirmed with their bank that the money order was fake. The couple lost no money, and still have the motorcycle. The deputy provided general advice to the couple about the scams.
