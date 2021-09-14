A Moorhead woman is dead following a single vehicle crash on Friday.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Perham Police Department, Perham Fire/EMS and State Patrol responded to a single vehicle accident at approximately 3:16 p.m. on County Highway 60 near the intersection of County Highway 13 about two miles north of Big Pine Lake in rural Perham.
Upon law enforcement arrival, it was determined that the vehicle was occupied by two adult females. The driver, a 65-year-old female from Idaho, was transported by ambulance to Perham Health and later flown to a Fargo hospital in unknown condition. The passenger, a 95 year old female from Moorhead, was declared deceased at the scene.
The sheriff’s office said they are actively investigating the crash.
Person accidentally shot in handgun mishap
The Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Sunday at approximately 9:10 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the hand with a pistol on Wren Loop near the west shore of Otter Tail Lake.
Upon investigation a deputy determined that the person was attempting to unload a handgun, when the gun fired.
The bullet struck the person in the left hand, entering through their palm and then exiting. The caller advised dispatch that the victim was conscious and currently had a tourniquet on their left arm. The person suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Perham Health. The sheriff’s office investigation determined that there was no foul play and there were no additional injuries. Alcohol was not a factor.
In addition to the sheriff’s office, Battle Lake Rescue, Henning Ambulance and Perham Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.
