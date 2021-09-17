Two vehicle crash results in injuries
Fergus Falls police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Saturday at approximately 9:52 a.m. near the intersection of Marien Street and East Cherry Avenue. Police say a motorist driving southbound on Marien Street collided with another vehicle that was driving westbound on Cherry Avenue. Police said the westbound driver was at fault for failure to yield the right of way at the unmarked intersection. The driver of the southbound vehicle was transported by Ringdahl Ambulance service to Lake Region Healthcare with unknown injuries. Police say a complaint will be forwarded to the city attorney's office.
Sign taped over clothes donation box
An individual who works with the veterans donation boxes contacted Fergus Falls police on Saturday reporting an unusual sign that they found taped to one of the boxes on the 1000 block of East Fir Avenue. The volunteer said the bins have been locked around the city for several weeks due to excessive donations. The individual reported somebody placed a sign over the veteran’s signage requesting that donations be left outside of the bin, to be picked up on Saturday evening. The volunteer asked that extra patrol be provided for the collection box.
Bumper vandalized
A resident on West Stanton Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police that their front passenger side corner on their vehicle was damaged on Thursday sometime after 10:15 p.m. while the car was parked along the curb. An officer was unable to determine if the damage was intentional or accidental. Police said at this point it is unknown what had caused the damage and there are no suspects.
Wallet stolen out of vehicle
A resident in an apartment complex on East Lincoln Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police on Sunday that a wallet containing $20 in cash and a bank card was stolen from an unlocked vehicle. The victim estimated it was stolen sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. on Sunday. Prior to contacting the police, the victim had the card cancelled and confirmed that no recent transactions had taken place. There are no suspects at this time.
Door damaged
Damage was reported to a back door on Friberg Avenue on Friday at approximately 11:07 a.m. to Fergus Falls police. The person reporting the incident stated that it appeared as if someone had used a crowbar. Police said no entry was made to the building and minimal cosmetic damage was made to the door and frame.
Garbage truck involved in accident
A city employee contacted Fergus Falls police on Monday about an accident that transpired at approximately 8:35 a.m. Police said the city employee was driving a garbage truck when they backed into a parked vehicle while backing out of a parking lot on East Cavour Avenue. Police said there was no damage reported to the garbage truck and only minor damage to the parked vehicle.
Person reports cashier's check scam
An individual contacted Fergus Falls Police on Monday about a scam involving cashiers checks being sent to them. Police say the individual reported receiving the checks from an unknown person on Craigslist and that they realized it was a scam, but that the party keeps sending them the checks. The individual had not lost any money in the scam. Advice and information about scams was given to the individual.
Suspicious toolbox
A local business on Pebble Lake Road called Fergus Falls Police on Monday reporting a suspicious red toolbox left at the business with a note requesting that an officer look at it. An officer stood by while the business owner opened the toolbox. The toolbox contained several welding tips. Police say no further assistance was needed.
Suitcase found leaning against light post
A nearby resident found a suitcase leaning against a light post near the South Lakeside Drive and North Mill Street intersection and contacted Fergus Falls police. An officer located empty suitcase on the side of the roadway and said it had no identifying markers on it.
Fire near Perham “intentionally set”
The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a property owner reporting a fire in the basement of a home that they owned on County Hwy 125 on Monday at approximately 2:36 p.m.
Perham and Dent Fire Departments were dispatched. Upon arrival at the scene, the fire was quickly extinguished, causing minimal damage to the house. The sheriff’s office said the house was vacant at the time of the fire. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office was called to the scene and the deputy fire marshal's initial investigation into the blaze determined that the fire had been intentionally set. The sheriff’s office added that there are currently no suspects, but the investigation into the fire is ongoing.
Person drives away with wrong car
It was not a good day for the person who reportedly drove their Subaru SUV into Ottertail on Friday and accidentally drove home a Ford SUV when they left from shopping. The person immediately contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office when they realized the grievous error they had made and were concerned about driving it back if it had been reported stolen or the owner saw them in it. The sheriff’s office said it was simply a case of the person mistakenly taking the wrong SUV. A deputy reached out to the registered owner of the Ford SUV and arranged for the return of their vehicle. The deputy stated that they also followed up later with the owner of the Ford SUV that they did indeed get their vehicle back and they stated there were no issues. It was determined that no further law enforcement action was needed.
Youths causing ruckus
Fergus Falls police received a call on Tuesday reporting a group of youths who were causing a ruckus in a downtown parking area on South Mill Street. A responding officer spoke with the person who reported the incident, who had a run-in with the juveniles who were reported as swearing and causing problems on the parking ramp. Extra patrol was requested in the evening.
Suspicious behavior from fired handyman
A person who had terminated a handyman that was employed by them reported to Fergus Falls police on Wednesday that they came back to their home pounding on their front door. It was reported that they then opened a gate on the property and pounded on the backdoor. The person reported that the male eft driving a Ford pickup with a topper. At the time of the call, the person reported that the pickup was then parked facing the wrong way near the intersection of West Laurel Street and Second Avenue. An officer advised the person on obtaining a harassment restraining order and trespass info. Police did state that they would provide extra patrol.
Person reported dancing on roadway
Fergus Falls police received a report on Tuesday about an individual that was walking, and then jumped into the roadway and started dancing across the street from a hardware business, near the intersection North Tower Road and Spartan Drive. The person also reported that the individual was heading in the direction of a construction business. An officer located the individual who was spotted on the side of the roadway. They denied being in the roadway earlier and the need for assistance. They stated to the officer that they were just out for a walk.
Stolen vehicle located at truck stop
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle that had been reported stolen on Tuesday at a truck stop parking area near I-94, close to Fergus Falls. The vehicle was unoccupied. The sheriff’s office said a person was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of stolen property. A deputy also located stolen license plates in the vehicle. The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the person who was arrested.
Parkers Prairie house fire results in total loss
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office along with the Parkers Prairie Fire Department responded to a fully involved house fire on the 500 block of West State Street in Parker Prairie on Tuesday at approximately 11:06 a.m. The sheriff’s office said when they responded, the home appeared to be a total loss. There were no occupants in the home at the time of the blaze. A cat and dog were rescued from the home.
Suspicious call reported
A person reported a very strange call they had received to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. They reported a call from someone asking them if they were ready for “the drop.” The person asked what the caller meant and the caller became angry with the person and said, “You give us $5,000 and you give us the package.” The person wanted the number passed onto the phone company to be traced.
