Anonymous complaint about speeding
A resident living on East Fir Avenue, who wished to remain anonymous, contacted Fergus Falls police on Wednesday regarding concerns they had about excessive speeds on the roadway all day long. The resident said they were most concerned with large trucks that were driving way too fast. In addition to asking for extra patrol, the resident requested that an electronic speed sign be placed on the street to show motorists what speeds they are driving.
Sensitive information theft
Fergus Falls police are investigating the theft of sensitive documents that were stolen with a folder from an apartment on the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue. The theft was reported on Wednesday, but the person reporting the crime estimated that it had occurred between July 28, and Aug. 4. Police say the folder contained Social Security, banking information and two blank checks.
Driver falls asleep at wheel
The Minnesota State Patrol and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a crash in Underwood on East Southern Avenue on Thursday at approximately 12:34 a.m. where the driver reportedly fell asleep and crashed into the ditch in their 2008 Ford Focus. After contacting dispatch, they reported that they were parked in the Underwood High School parking lot. The driver denied any emergency medical services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.