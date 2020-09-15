Two Otter Tail deputies took Paul Gadow into custody Sunday near 250th Street and 190th Avenue after he attempted to evade a stop.
An Otter Tail County warrant was confirmed. Meth, marijuana wax and drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle.
Gadow is being held for court following the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.