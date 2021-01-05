A complainant contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department at 12:57 a.m. Monday asking for assistance in opening a locked bedroom door.
The caller believed their roommates had locked it out of spite.
They were advised to call a locksmith but the caller still wanted law enforcement to respond.
The police supplied the complainant with several options.
The problem was remedied when a neighbor voluntarily crawled through a window for the caller and unlocked the door.
