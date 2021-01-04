A resident of Park Circle in Ottertail was awakened early Saturday by noise in a rented garage. He called for help and both the Ottertail and Henning fire departments responded. The fire was extinguished with the structure suffering moderate fire damage and heavy smoke damage.
The caller received a minor burn on his arm and inhaled some smoke.
