A resident on the 1000 block of South Sheridan Street reported to the Fergus Falls Police Department on Wednesday, June 16 the theft of several items from a relative’s garage.
The resident told police that the items had gone missing between June of 2020 and June of this year. The stolen items include several small desks, benches, a potato crate and a clothes rack. At this time the total loss is estimated to be between $300-$400.
