A residence at 11730 Moe Hall Road near Garfield was discovered to be on fire Saturday morning after a 911 call was received by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The 911 caller reported the residence was filling up with smoke.

Deputies arrived at the address to find the property owner and a neighbor trying to expose the fire in the woodstove chimney and put it out.

The Garfield Fire Department arrived a short time later with Garfield First Responders and the fire was fully extinguished.

The residence sustained light to moderate smoke and fire damage.   

