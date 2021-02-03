The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 9:07 p.m. Monday from Garfield where a trailer was on fire and one person was injured.
Deputies arrived at 3720 County Road 40 NW, to find the owner of the trailer, Lonnie James Martin, 61, on the ground.
Martin was the owner of the trailer. He was found with minor burns on his hands and cuts to his hand and head. Garfield First Responders and North Ambulance treated him for his injuries. He was later transported to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria.
The Garfield Fire Department extinguished the fire. There was fire damage to the front of the trailer and smoke damage throughout.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.
