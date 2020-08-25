The Fergus Falls Fire Department answered a call Monday of a gas leak in the boiler room at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy.
A Great Plains gas crew was on the scene when fire units arrived. The fire department assisted with air evacuation. Only a few students were in the building at the time of the incident. The problem was located and repaired according to Fergus Falls Fire Chief Ryan Muchow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.