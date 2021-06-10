A worker with Arvig contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday regarding a 4-inch gas main that was leaking. Crews hit the line while digging.
Several crews were called in to repair the brake located on the 36000 block of Augustana Drive on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.
