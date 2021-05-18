The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a report on Sunday of a gas tank that was stolen from a boat in the 33,000 block of Bulrush Drive on the north shore of East Lost Lake.
The complainant told a deputy that he doesn’t expect the tank to be recovered but just wanted it documented. The person’s neighbors have not had anything like this happen recently. The red colored 6-by-20, 6-gallon tank has an approximate value of $75, and it is estimated that the theft happened in the last three weeks. The boat is not shared with anyone.
