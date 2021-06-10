A complainant residing on the 500 block of North Union Avenue reported to the Fergus Falls Police Department on Monday that a vehicle had run over three geese, and that other vehicles were driving around them creating a traffic hazard.
Upon arrival an officer saw three young geese dead in the road and removed them. Animal control was contacted to assist in catching a fourth injured goose that was eventually released. Police believe the vehicle responsible for killing the geese was a green older-body-style Ford Explorer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.