A complainant residing on the 500 block of North Union Avenue reported to the Fergus Falls Police Department on Monday that a vehicle had run over three geese, and that other vehicles were driving around them creating a traffic hazard. 

Upon arrival an officer saw three young geese dead in the road and removed them. Animal control was contacted to assist in catching a fourth injured goose that was eventually released. Police believe the vehicle responsible for killing the geese was a green older-body-style Ford Explorer. 

