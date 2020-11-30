A 1,200-watt generator, a 25-horsepower Yamaha boat motor and two partially filled bottles of liquor were reported missing after a hunting camp on 360th Street was burglarized.
The crime was reported Friday. The Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office was informed the thefts took place sometime after Nov. 14.
