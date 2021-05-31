Fergus Falls police responded to a report on Wednesday, May 26 of a generator that was missing from a job site.
The generator is described as Duromax model XP12000EH, and is reportedly valued at approximately $1,300. The complainant reported that the theft took place from a residence on the 1400 block of West Alcott Avenue between 6 p.m. on May 25 and 8:30 a.m. on May 26.
