A resident living on the 400 block of East Washington Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police on Saturday, May 29 that someone had stolen a generator out of his truck.
Police say the generator is a Makita green 5500 watt model.The resident reported that it was taken from the back of the truck at 7 p.m. on Friday, and 4 p.m. on Saturday.
