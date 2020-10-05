A Little Mcdonald Drive property owner notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Thursday that he was sending his neighbor a letter giving him 30 days to remove his belongings from the complainant’s property.
If the neighbor does not comply with the request, it is stated that the property owner will remove the items from the property. The sheriff’s office notified the property owner that it was acceptable as long as he does not trespass onto the neighbor’s property while removing the items.
