An Otter Tail County deputy arrested Michelle Christine Gieseke Wednesday on Old 59 Road for an outstanding warrant.
Charges against Gieseke included fifth degree possession of a controlled substance, giving a police officer a fictitious name and date of birth, driving after revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia and no motor vehicle insurance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.