A customer who fueled up at Big Chief Friday attempted to pay for his purchase with a Big Chief Cafe gift card. When they refused to accept the card he drove away.
A deputy later located the vehicle, made contact with the driver and convinced him to return to Big Chief and pay for his fuel.
