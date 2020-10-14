The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to a report of cellphone theft on East Washington Avenue on Tuesday.
Officers learned that an altercation led to the removal of the cellphone after it had been left at the VFW by its owner. Plans were made to return the cellphone to the VFW so it could be retrieved by its owner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.