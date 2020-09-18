A security company monitoring the Glendalough Park Lodge convention center on Whitetail Lane reported a motion alarm at 10:33 p.m. Wednesday.
A Otter Tail County deputy sheriff found the lodge to be secure with no damage. The deputy also observed a bat flying inside the building. The security company was instructed to disregard the alarm for the rest of the night.
