A 20-year-old Glyndon driver, Kyle Lloyd Thompson, received nonlife-threatening injuries early Thursday when his 2002 Chevrolet S-10 left U.S. Highway 10 west of Frazee in Becker County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Thompson was westbound on the divided four-lane when the accident occurred at approximately 2:11 a.m. in Burlington Township.

Thompson was wearing a seat belt. Alcohol was not involved.

The injured man was transported to Essentia Hospital in Detroit Lakes.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, the Frazee Police Department, Frazee Fire and Rescue and Essentia EMS.

