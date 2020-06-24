A 20-year-old Glyndon man died Monday evening in Clay County when he went through a stop sign on County Highway 43 and collided with a Ford F-350 truck traveling north on County Highway 9.
The accident was reported at 6:15 p.m. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the victim was westbound when his 2004 Ford Crown Victoria entered the path of the F-350, driven by 27-year-old Drew Martin Lemke of Harwood, N.D.
The State Patrol will not release the name of the victim until July 1.
Lemke was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the collision that sent both vehicles into the west ditch.
Joining the State Patrol at the accident site was the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
