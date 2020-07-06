A resident on Clitherall Lake Trail near Battle Lake called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Sunday to report two GPS depth finders were stolen off a boat.

According to the report, the depth finders were stolen between 11 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday. The depth finders were Lowrance HDS-7s valued at $2,400.

 

 

