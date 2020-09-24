A Garmin navigation device was located under the tire of a vehicle on Mitchell Place Tuesday according to the Fergus Falls Police Department.
The owner was located via the Garmin’s home address. The owner confirmed the device was his property and a return receipt was filled out. The owner said he was not aware that any of his vehicles had been gone through and could not explain how the Garmin ended up where it did.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.