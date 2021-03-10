The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office fielded a driving complaint on 410th Avenue Tuesday.
The caller alleged another driver had attempted to turn without signaling and then after canceling his turn, had nearly rear-ended the complainant’s vehicle, at which point the complainant inquired if he had a driver's license.
The law enforcement officer handling the call spoke with the driver and found out he was lost and had been trying to listen to his GPS in an attempt to find an address. The driver said he had apologized to one driver who yelled at him then continued on his way.
