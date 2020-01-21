When a Global Positioning System (GPS) Service was alerted to a crash Saturday on 220th Street south of Henning, it contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

Two law enforcement officers answered the call and determined the call came from a phone app designed to detect and report a crash. 

The person who had the service was operating a snowmobile. No crash had occurred. It was reasoned that normal snowmobile operation had activated it. 

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments