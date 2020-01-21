When a Global Positioning System (GPS) Service was alerted to a crash Saturday on 220th Street south of Henning, it contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
Two law enforcement officers answered the call and determined the call came from a phone app designed to detect and report a crash.
The person who had the service was operating a snowmobile. No crash had occurred. It was reasoned that normal snowmobile operation had activated it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.