A caller to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday reported that approximately an hour before their call, a larger black van pulled up and removed some graduation cards from the caller’s mailbox. 

They had placed the cards there earlier in the day after their mail carrier had delivered the regular mail. A deputy determined that the caller had sent two graduation cards to Michigan, and each card had a $20 check in it. The caller speculated that the mail carrier might have picked up the cards on their way back from their route. The deputy stated that they were going to follow up with the Parkers Prairie Post Office.

