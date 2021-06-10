A caller to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday reported that approximately an hour before their call, a larger black van pulled up and removed some graduation cards from the caller’s mailbox.
They had placed the cards there earlier in the day after their mail carrier had delivered the regular mail. A deputy determined that the caller had sent two graduation cards to Michigan, and each card had a $20 check in it. The caller speculated that the mail carrier might have picked up the cards on their way back from their route. The deputy stated that they were going to follow up with the Parkers Prairie Post Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.