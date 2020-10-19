A 62-year-old Grand Forks motorcyclist was injured Sunday, Oct. 11 when he lost control of his 2001 Harley Davidson as it rounded a sharp curve on Highway 113 in Becker County.

Randy Allen Kropelin was transported to Essentia in Detroit Lakes with nonlife-threatening injuries.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a failure of the brake system was responsible for the crash.

