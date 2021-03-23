A woman’s grandfather checked with the Fergus Falls Police Department Monday after finding himself with questions about personal information possibly being released by his granddaughter’s employer.
The caller was concerned because of some wording on a receipt she had received after buying some items.
The police advised the grandfather of options she could take securing her financial information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.