A resident living on State Highway 78 in rural Battle Lake reported a scam to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, May 25.
The resident said that at about 9 a.m. they received a call from a person who stated that it was her grandson and that he had been in an accident at Walmart where he dropped his cellphone and hit a pregnant lady. The person was instructed to get two $500 cards and go to Dollar General in Battle Lake and call the scammer back when they had done that.
The resident lost no money in the scam, but wanted it reported on the record.
