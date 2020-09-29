A gray 2017 Toyota Corolla left running Monday at the Holiday Station on South Union Avenue was stolen according to the Fergus Falls Police Department.
The license plate number of the vehicle was known but Holiday employees on duty at the time did not know how to review security cameras.
The car disappeared between 5:15 a.m. and 5:25 a.m
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.