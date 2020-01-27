A man suffered burns to his arms and legs Saturday during a grease fire in a detached garage at a residence 6 miles north of Parkers Prairie on County Highway 40.
Firefighters from Henning and Parkers Prairie responded just before noon. The detached garage was destroyed, The dollar loss was estimated at $40,000 to $50,000.
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.
