A man suffered burns to his arms and legs Saturday during a grease fire in a detached garage at a residence 6 miles north of Parkers Prairie on County Highway 40.

Firefighters from Henning and Parkers Prairie responded just before noon. The detached garage was destroyed, The dollar loss was estimated at $40,000 to $50,000.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments