A caller brought the attention of the Fergus Falls Police Department to a man in black westbound on Summit Avenue Monday morning who appeared to be disoriented.
When a police officer spoke with the man he was told the reason he had to lay down was because his stomach hurt after eating too many green onions.
He was advised not to lay down in people’s yards and stay off the street.
