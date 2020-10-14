An East Douglas Avenue man contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department on Tuesday regarding Green Planet Moving Company trying to overcharge/scam him for services provided moving him from Colorado to Fergus Falls.
Officers arrived at the scene and the issue was resolved between the two parties. The Fergus Falls man notified that this was a civil issue.
