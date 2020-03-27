The owner of a home on Greenfield Avenue reported a couple of clients had reported seeing someone looking into the windows of the house in the middle of the night. One client had seen someone walking by the Southwest corner of the house and looking into a bedroom window between 2-3 a.m. Thursday. Another client also reported hearing someone walking through the area. 

The owner has no idea who person might be and requested extra patrol.

