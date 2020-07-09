A call came into the Fergus Falls Police Department from the AmericInn about a guest that didn’t pay their bill on Thursday, July 2.
According to the report, the guest stayed at the hotel from June 2-15. The AmericInn staff had to remove them from the hotel after a number of issues with other guests. After running the guest’s credit card it was declined with a $450 bill to be paid. Arrangements were initially made to pay the bill but it has yet to be done.
The hotel requested law enforcement file the report for collection purposes.
