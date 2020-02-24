A guest at a Fergus Falls motel on College Way notified the Fergus Falls Police Department at 6:03 p.m. Sunday that he believed an unknown party had broken into his room while he was asleep and had stolen both cash and clothing.
Video was requested from the motel for review.
