A call came in from a business on Pebble Lake Road reporting what they believed were gunshots Wednesday at 12:02 a.m.
The caller thought they heard gunshots and a car alarm went off in the area. The owner of the car turned the alarm off and confirmed that they thought they heard seven loud bangs coming from another business in the area.
Law enforcement searched the area but found no evidence of gunshots and checked with Lake Region Healthcare for any patients with potential gunshot wounds. Fireworks were heard around the same time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.